What you need to know
- Sonos will be announcing a new product on March 9.
- The invite for the launch event suggests the device could be a portable speaker.
- Sonos is also working on a pair of noise-canceling headphones.
Sonos today sent out invites to a "special event" that will begin at 1 PM PT on March 9. While the company hasn't revealed any details about the product that will be launched at the event, the invite suggests it could be a new battery-powered portable speaker.
An unannounced portable Sonos speaker was spotted at the FCC earlier this month, carrying the model number S27. The FCC documents revealed that the device uses lower power than the Sonos Move, which means the upcoming speaker will be a lot more compact. While the Sonos Move is among the best smart speakers on the market, it isn't truly portable. In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, the upcoming Sonos speaker will have Wi-Fi 5 support as well. It is also expected to have a cylindrical design, similar to the UE Boom and many other popular Bluetooth speakers.
Aside from the portable battery-powered speaker, rumors suggest the company is also working on a pair of noise-canceling headphones. The headphones will apparently be capable of handing off music to a Sonos audio system, which will help differentiate it from its rivals. You will also be able to hand off music from your Sonos audio system to the headphones.
While little else is known about the headphones at this point, Bloomberg claims they will be priced around $300. However, the headphones aren't expected to make an appearance at Sonos' special event next month. Instead, they are likely to be unveiled at a separate event later this year.
