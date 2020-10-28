Among Us is still one of the hottest games of 2020 , and it's easy to see why. The simple whodunit gameplay and availability makes it easy for just about anyone to pick up and play. Popular YouTuber and Blacksmith That Works took things a step further, however, and decided to craft the Imposter Blade from Among Us themselves.

That Works is a YouTube channel dedicated to sharing the art of blacksmithing, bladesmithing, and metalworking to both beginner and experienced enthusiasts. In the video above, host Matt Stagmer and Ilya Alekseyev take turns working a simple piece of metal into the jagged knife used in Among Us, while they try to figure out who among them are faking tasks. According to the creators, the blade took about three days to craft.

In addition to crafting the blade from Among Us, the crew at That Works have also created other popular weapons from your favorite videogames and movies, like The Witcher's sword, Trevor Blemont's Morning Star, and Glamdring, owned by the wizard Gandalf himself. The Imposter Blade really works, too. While they didn't stab any of the crew, the fruits, water bottles, and milk jugs they tested the blade on didn't stand a chance.

While we don't recommend attempting to make the Imposter Blade yourself, we do have plenty of guides that can teach you how to play Among Us, no forge required.