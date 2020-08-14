Originally scheduled to take place in April, the 2020 World Snooker Championship finally kicked off at the Crucible Theatre this month. Follow our snooker live stream guide and easily watch every frame of the World Snooker Championship online.
Despite the delays due to the global pandemic, snooker has returned to its home of Sheffield as top players face-off for the sport's ultimate prize. Players like Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson, and Ding Junhui have been competing in the tournament in the iconic Crucible setting and we now approach the final weekend of play.
The 2019 tournament was one of the most entertaining in recent years with Judd Trump taking on John Higgins in a dramatic final. Trump secured his first World Snooker Championship, seeing off the Scotsman in what was a modern-day classic game.
Trump entered the 2020 tournament as the reigning champion and the favorite to take home to title once again but he could not overcome the Curse of the Crucible and defend his crown, being knocked out in the quarter-final stage at the hands of Kyren Wilson.
Also still on the hunt for Trump's title and the £500,000 prize fund are five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby, winner of three of the last six Crucible tournaments, and Anthony McGill who will be eager to make his first World Championship final appearance.
The culmination of the two-week-long tournament is set to be an interesting one regardless of who comes out on top. Read on for full details on how to get a snooker live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Snooker World Championship: Where and when?
As always, all eyes will be on the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England for the Snooker World Championship. Play takes place from Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 16.
There will be extensive coverage over the next two weeks. Exact start times can vary but play at the Crucible will typically be going on between the hours of 10am and 10pm BST.
Watch the Snooker World Championship online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Snooker World Championship further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the snooker live but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Snooker World Championship. Get in on this deal now!
How to stream the Snooker World Championship live in the UK
If you're in the UK, you can watch extensive coverage of the Snooker World Championship via the BBC. Live broadcasts will be split across BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Four, or you can catch the snooker live stream via the BBC iPlayer app. The best part is it is free to watch no matter how you go about it (well, you already paid for it with your annual license fee).
Action from the Crucible will generally be taking place between 10am and 10pm BST so you can watch along all day.
How to watch the Snooker World Championship online in the U.S.
While you won't be tuning in and watching any American players this year, you can still catch a snooker live stream in the U.S. with a DAZN subscription. Priced from $19.99 per month, the service will be broadcasting the World Snooker Championship for American fans and your subscription will also get you access to boxing, cricket, and other sports coverage.
Live stream the Snooker World Championship live in Canada
DAZN is also the best place to go to watch the Snooker World Championship in the Great White North. It costs $20 per month or $150 for the year, though you could start a free month-long trial and watch the tournament in full before paying a penny. You then only have to keep subscribed if there are other sports you want to watch later.
Live stream the Snooker World Championship live in Australia
Despite the only Aussie player, Neil Robertson, being knocked out of the tournament, Australian viewers might still want to continue watching the World Snooker Championship to its finale. In Oz, Eurosport is the rights holder for the competition. You can add the channel to your Foxtel cable package, or try out a streaming service like Kayo Sports if you're of the cord-cutting persuasion. It even has a 14-day free trial.
Live stream the Snooker World Championship live in China
There were a few Chinese players to keep an eye on this year including Ding Junhui — one of the most successful Asian snooker players of all time — though none made beyond the second round. Viewers in China can watch the World Snooker Championship on a variety of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV in Hong Kong.
