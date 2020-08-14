Despite the delays due to the global pandemic, snooker has returned to its home of Sheffield as top players face-off for the sport's ultimate prize. Players like Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson, and Ding Junhui have been competing in the tournament in the iconic Crucible setting and we now approach the final weekend of play.

Originally scheduled to take place in April, the 2020 World Snooker Championship finally kicked off at the Crucible Theatre this month. Follow our snooker live stream guide and easily watch every frame of the World Snooker Championship online.

The 2019 tournament was one of the most entertaining in recent years with Judd Trump taking on John Higgins in a dramatic final. Trump secured his first World Snooker Championship, seeing off the Scotsman in what was a modern-day classic game.

Trump entered the 2020 tournament as the reigning champion and the favorite to take home to title once again but he could not overcome the Curse of the Crucible and defend his crown, being knocked out in the quarter-final stage at the hands of Kyren Wilson.

Also still on the hunt for Trump's title and the £500,000 prize fund are five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby, winner of three of the last six Crucible tournaments, and Anthony McGill who will be eager to make his first World Championship final appearance.

The culmination of the two-week-long tournament is set to be an interesting one regardless of who comes out on top. Read on for full details on how to get a snooker live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Snooker World Championship: Where and when?

As always, all eyes will be on the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England for the Snooker World Championship. Play takes place from Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 16.

There will be extensive coverage over the next two weeks. Exact start times can vary but play at the Crucible will typically be going on between the hours of 10am and 10pm BST.

Watch the Snooker World Championship online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Snooker World Championship further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the snooker live but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.