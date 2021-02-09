The whole reason we need 5G is because of bandwidth, not speeds. Using the old but still true metaphor of an information superhighway, 5G adds a lot more lanes for traffic to use. That means more tiny trucks filled with data can move along and carry data back and forth at the same time. We need this because the current highway is starting to have plenty of traffic jams. In a normal year, 100,000 or more people would have been at or near the Super Bowl. And your data connection would have been bad. This past Sunday, Super Bowl LV was held. Usually, the Super Bowl is a huge event where a hundred thousand or so people would be in the same place at the same time, and all of them would have a smartphone, trying to chat or send photos or use social media all at the same time. Because of COVID-19, this wasn't the case, but normally everyone's data connection would have been really bad. You see this at any event where there are a lot of people trying to use their phones or tablets or laptops. And you don't need 100,000 people — any attendee will tell you that the 5,500 people at Google I/O can crash a network in short order. This year, though, things would have been different if everyone could have been able to head to Tampa for the Super Bowl because of 5G. Raymond James Stadium would have had a setup where small 5G sites were in place and everyone's connection could have been good and stable, and definitely had been better than ever before possible.

The new 5G standards take this idea and turn it into what 5G was originally something to get excited about using what is known as fixed wireless access. And the new X65 modem is ready for it. Fixed wireless access is what is going to bring high-speed broadband to rural communities, provide stable connectivity for industrial applications, and make super crowded places like a football stadium still have decent reception when you want to use Instagram. 3G originally promised us things like rural broadband. The latest specification for it brings that — and more — to life. It's a pretty big endeavor, and one Qualcomm is already prepared for. Though we will see it in the next high-end Snapdragon SoC, the X65 modem isn't just for phones — it will be used on all sorts of telecom equipment to make all the things we originally heard about from 5G a reality. It can "chain" different frequencies together to make even wider paths between points, use AI to best position antennas for maximum effect, and even make the existing sub-6 network better by adding more antennas for better bandwidth. That's how a little town in Iowa or Oklahoma can have high-speed internet using 5G. It's how a company that produces cardboard and has robots haul stuff around can be connected and have an internal network that's rock solid. And it's how you'll have fast internet on your phone in most places that have roads and towns. Things change