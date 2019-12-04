Another year means another new version of Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon mobile chip. It's always a good thing to see and even though it never measures up to Apple's A-series processors in raw computing numbers (and it doesn't need to because raw numbers usually don't mean anything), you know Qualcomm is going to bring its A-game. There will always be a thing or two that turns out to be a significant upgrade from last year's model. This year, what's a significant upgrade is best described as everything. Qualcomm spent the year fighting in court and staving off buyout attempts and building a chip where everything is newer, better, stronger, and faster. Amazon's 12 Days of Deals is here with big discounts for all Qualcomm Snapdragon 865: Top 4 best things (and 1 bad) The Kryo CPU cores are more powerful, yet use the same arrangement that means the Snapdragon can have good battery life. The GPU is insane and is actually built with a mind for high-end gaming first and foremost. The Camera ISP can shoot 8K video or a 200-megapixel photo. Yes, 200-megapixels. And we haven't even mentioned the new AI capabilities. This thing is for real.

CPU cores and their arrangements aren't exciting to most of us. Qualcomm has used the same basics in its Snapdragon series for a while. You'll find a combination of low power using cores, moderate power using cores and one big honking battery bleeding group that's sickeningly powerful and kicks in when it's needed and sleeping when it's not. This works great and nothing here has changed. What did change in the CPU was a 25% across the board improvement in processing power on a 7-nanometer die so it's not going to kill your battery before lunch unless you are trying to push everything to the limit. In 2009 the HTC Hero was released with the Qualcomm MSM7200A chip. It was the most powerful phone you could buy. 10 years later and we have super-computer chips going into our next phone. The New Adreno GPU is a gaming-first hunk of silicon that's not only optimized for desktop-class titles (which you're going to need if you really want to put an ARM CPU in a Windows 10 laptop) but is built so that Qualcomm can work with game developers and optimized the driver and let you download it from the Play Store. That's amazing, and my favorite part of the whole announcement. More: Qualcomm delivering Adreno 650 GPU updates via the Play Store is a huge deal for Android gaming The Camera ISP (Image Signal Processor) in current-generation Snapdragon processors is one of the finest available. Companies like Google or Huawei may depend on AI to make great photos, but with the right camera hardware, the Qualcomm Spectra ISP can do a great job, too. And starting in 2020, it can do it in 8K videography, 200-MP photos, incorporate Dolby Vision or HDR10, and a handful of other things that the storage controller will never be able to keep up with and a measly 512GB of storage on the highest-end phones won't be able to hold. But that's not the point — Qualcomm can do it, so now it's time for other companies to step up so it can happen.