If you're stuck for gift ideas going into the holidays, you can never go wrong with gift cards. Even more so in 2020 as we spend more time distanced from our friends and family. And so this early Black Friday promotion from Amazon UK can certainly help out by giving you up to 10% credit for free on top of the purchase of a £50 Google Play gift card.

Get £5 additional free credit to spend in the Google Play Store with the purchase of a £50 gift card, a nice 10% additional bonus as we enter the holiday season.

The credit will be applied to any purchase over £4.99 in value from the Google Play Store once the code has been redeemed, and is good for apps, games, movies, TV shows and books as well as any in-app purchases and subscriptions. If you can buy it in the Google Play Store you can use the money from this gift card towards it.

Better still, there's no actual gift card involved, making delivering your gift even easier! Simply enter the email address you want to send it to along with a greeting and Amazon will do the rest!