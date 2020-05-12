Anthony Smith's overall record is 32-14-0, and Glover Teixeira is 30-7-0. Both weigh in at 205 pounds with a similar reach, although Smith is two inches taller. Statistically, these guys match up very well on paper, which means it should be a great fight. They have both won four out of their last five, too, so they're looking to keep that success going.

Smith and Teixeira have both had a chance at the UFC Championship at one point or another, and they both lost to Jon Jones when going for it. Since Teixeira's loss back in 2014, and a loss immediately following it, he has gone 8-3 and is currently on a three-win streak. Smith was fighting for the championship as recently as March 2019, but he hasn't been in a major fight in about a year as he's dealt with reschedulings and even a home invasion at one point. Both men are eager to get back to where they used to be, and this fight means a lot for whoever wins.

UFC took some time off like most live sports recently. After more a month of absence, you'll be able to watch several fights in the span of just a few days. Of course that might also mean some of your streaming accounts have expired if you're mostly using them for UFC, so check out all the details of the upcoming bout below and make sure you're ready to go before the big day.

UFC Fight Night 173: When & where

UFC Fight Night 173 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and it starts at 6 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, May 13. The main event starts around 9 p.m. Much like UFC 249, the event will be closed to the public and only watchable remotely.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 173 (Smith vs. Teixeira) in the U.S.

The ESPN+ app has exclusive rights to streaming UFC broadcasts in the U.S., which means it's the only place you're going to be able to find this week's fight. Unlike with some of the other UFC events, this fight won't be a Pay Per View event, which means that all you need is a subscription to ESPN+ in order to watch it.

You can sign up for ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month, or $49.99 for the year. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month if you prefer. You can cancel any of these subscriptions at any time.

One of the best parts about ESPN+ is that you can watch it on nearly any screen in your home. It works on Roku, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Apple TV, and of course your phone or PC as well.

Another option for the diehard UFC fans is UFC Fight Pass, where the event will also be streamed. Unfortunately, the monthly cost is $9.99 and the annual cost is $95.99, so it is not nearly as affordable an option as ESPN+.