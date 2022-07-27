Chromecast with Google TV finally lets you view video feed from the latest Nest cameras

What you need to know

Google is introducing an update to Chromecast with Google TV, allowing it to display video feed from its latest Nest cameras.

Users can use the voice remote or other Assistant-enabled speakers to bring up the feed.

The feature is arriving this week and supports the battery and wired Nest Cam, floodlight, and Nest Doorbell (battery).

Chromecast with Google TV is a great streaming device, particularly because of its Google Assistant features. However, the ability to view video feeds from Google's latest smart home cameras like the indoor/outdoor Nest Cams is a feature that's been surprisingly omitted, at least until now.

Google announced in a Nest community blog post that this week, Chromecast with Google TV owners would finally be able to view their live video feed from these newer Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell. This aims to make it easier for users to see who's at the door without having to look away from the TV or having to rely on one of the best smart displays.

To enable the feature, you can bark a request to your voice remote to "show me the front door camera." You can also use other Assistant-enabled speakers and say, "Hey Google, show me the front door camera on my TV," to bring up the feed.

The feature is coming this week and will support Google's various Nest cameras, including those released in 2021. That includes the indoor and outdoor Nest Cam (wired or battery), Nest Cam with Floodlight, and battery-powered Nest Doorbell.

This feature surprisingly arrived first on Amazon's Alexa-powered displays back in May. It allows users to view Nest camera feed on devices such as Fire TV, Echo Show smart displays, and Fire tablets. Users can also speak with visitors through their Alexa-enabled devices.

Chromecast with Google TV isn't perfect, but it's still one of our favorite streaming devices, and this new update makes it even better.