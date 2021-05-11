Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP) is getting rebranded to Matter. The announcement comes as the Zigbee Alliance, which consists of companies like Amazon, Google, and Apple, also rebrands itself to the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA).

The group rebranding should help avoid any confusion between the Zigbee network and what was formerly Zigbee Alliance. However, the goal is still the same; to create a unified IoT standard that will allow smart home devices to work on any ecosystem. That means you'll eventually be able to pick up any of the best smart home products under $100, for example, and be confident that it'll work with your system, whether you have a Nest Hub (2nd Gen) or Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen).