We know that most of our readers use smart home products around the house, so over the weekend, we asked whether or not our readers say "please" and "thank you" to their smart home assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. We wanted to know if our readers thought it was important to practice good manners with some of the best smart speakers and displays since they make our lives just a bit easier.

Out of more than 1200 responses, it seems our readers are more polite than not, with 35% and nearly 40% voting yes and sometimes, respectively. Only 24% voted no.