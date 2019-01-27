Anyone who wears headphones for hours a day is going to want to upgrade from earbuds to on-ear or over-ear headphones. The improvement in comfort alone is worth the switch, and then you get the benefits of dramatically better audio quality and often longer battery life. But despite the benefits, many people steer away from large wireless headphones for their cost: the going rate for popular over-ear bluetooth headphones is about $350. Skullcandy operates in a completely different part of the market. Its Riff Wireless on-ear headphones come in at just $50, which is as much as you'll pay for an inexpensive pair of wireless neckbuds. Of course, they aren't toe-to-toe competitors with the Bose QC35s, but that's not the goal. Instead, the Riff Wireless headphones aim to give you solid quality and comfort for a very affordable price: just $50.

The Good Lightweight

Super-soft ear cushions

Solid audio quality

Strong Bluetooth The Bad Zero passive noise cancellation

Feel cheap and flimsy

Micro-USB charging

No option for wired audio

When you're building a pair of on-ear headphones that are going to retail for just $50, you spend money where it matters: comfort and audio quality. For on-ear headphones, which put more pressure on your lobes than over-ear headphones that cup the ears, the Riff Wireless are supremely comfortable. The foam is incredibly soft, and it's covered in perforated leatherette material that gives way and rests gently on your ears. I could wear the Riff Wireless for hours with little ear discomfort, which isn't something I can say about most on-ear headphones I've used that have stiffer padding. What this means for longterm durability of the pads, I'm not sure, but you can at least enjoy them while they last.

Skullcandy got the basics right: comfort, battery life, and audio quality. The audio quality, too, was surprisingly good. I noticed a solid amount of bass and highs that weren't too tinny, though the entire register felt a bit hollow — something that wasn't helped by the fact that there is zero noise isolation in these headphones, which lets in considerable ambient noise. But in quieter environs, I enjoyed the Riff Wireless audio for both spoken word and music. They're easily good enough to get the most out of your streaming music which is then also sent over Bluetooth — and I'd guess most people buying these headphones will be experiencing such audio. The Riff Wireless don't offer a wired connection option, so you're going all Bluetooth here. But the connection was rock solid. I didn't experience any cutouts or random disconnections. And there's nothing noteworthy to report on the controls — a simple three-button setup lets you control volume and play/pause/power, plus track skipping with a 3-second press of either volume button. I would prefer if the buttons were physically separated rather than all under one rubberized cap, but it's manageable. Battery life was great — without noise cancellation to contend with, the Riff Wireless was good for multiple days of casual listening without getting a low battery warning. Skullcandy quotes 12 hours, and I don't doubt it; plus, charging is incredibly quick, with 10 minutes offering 2 hours of listening.

Now, for the downside of $50 headphones. The Riff Wireless feel cheap. Incredibly so. Folding the earcups in and out doesn't fill you with confidence that they'll hold up to repeated use or bouncing around in a bag. The headband has no cushioning, and the entire body of the headphones outside of the ear pads is made of chintzy feeling plastic. They're incredibly light, which is great for comfort but not for durability. The design is rather basic, so it won't attract any attention, which I'm completely fine with — but again I question longterm reliability of these seemingly basic components.