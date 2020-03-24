What you need to know
- OnePlus has opened up applications for a chance to review the OnePlus 8 before it launches.
- All you have to do is submit your personal information and a sample review for a chance to join "The Lab."
- Ten applicants will be chosen to receive the OnePlus 8 ahead of the launch and required to create a review in order to keep the device.
For several years now, OnePlus has offered mobile tech enthusiasts a shot at reviewing its latest phones before they are released. The initiative is known as "The Lab," and signups for the OnePlus 8 have recently opened up.
It works like this, until April 1, 2020, you have the chance to apply for a spot in "The Lab." Everyone is encouraged to apply, whether you're a OnePlus user or not. However, six out of ten of the slots are reserved for OnePlus community members, and you must be a member before the promotion was announced to meet that requirement.
Applicants will be required to provide personal information along with a sample review of your current smartphone. Applications that include creative answers, photos, and videos will have a higher chance of being selected by the judges.
On April 2, 2020, 10 reviewers will be announced and sent the new OnePlus 8 smartphone ahead of the official launch. Winners will then be required to prepare an unbiased review in time for it to go live after the OnePlus 8 has been announced.
Once the reviews go up, OnePlus will evaluate them, and if you followed all the guidelines, you'll be able to keep the phone. OnePlus will even send you a custom-made "The Lab" phone case. If it is determined you didn't meet the requirements, then you'll have to return the phone within one month.
So, what are you waiting for? Use the signup form now for a chance to be one of the first to get your hands on the OnePlus 8 and share your thoughts about it.
