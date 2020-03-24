For several years now, OnePlus has offered mobile tech enthusiasts a shot at reviewing its latest phones before they are released. The initiative is known as "The Lab," and signups for the OnePlus 8 have recently opened up.

It works like this, until April 1, 2020, you have the chance to apply for a spot in "The Lab." Everyone is encouraged to apply, whether you're a OnePlus user or not. However, six out of ten of the slots are reserved for OnePlus community members, and you must be a member before the promotion was announced to meet that requirement.

Applicants will be required to provide personal information along with a sample review of your current smartphone. Applications that include creative answers, photos, and videos will have a higher chance of being selected by the judges.