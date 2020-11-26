Best answer: Maybe down the line a new PSVR headset will require it but unless you intend to start streaming, there's just no compelling reason to grab this camera right now.
Should you buy the PS5 HD Camera?
The PS5 HD Camera can stream in 1080p quality, which is the standard for higher-end streaming webcams. When used with the PS5, players can utilize picture-in-picture mode for broadcasts, as well as the PS5's built-in green screen software to cut out backgrounds. The price isn't bad either, as $60 is cheaper than many smaller 1080p cameras.
The PS5 HD Camera includes an adjustable stand, so you can set it up on your TV or desk, depending on how and where you're using your PS5. With all of that said, if you're already streaming and have a custom setup, you won't need any of this.
The main downside to this camera is the lack of compatibility with PSVR. You can't use this to replace your PS4 camera for playing PSVR titles on the PS5. Instead, you'll need to grab an adapter, which is free if you already have a PSVR headset. It's possible that in the future this camera will be used with the eventual PSVR 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) but for now it simply isn't necessary.
If you've never streamed before and you're looking to start now that you have a PS5, this is worth purchasing. Otherwise, there's simply not any real functionality that you'll be missing out on.
The PS4 Camera doesn't have some of the streaming features that the PS5 Camera offers and it is a slightly lower resolution, but you'll be able to use it with your PSVR headset.
The PS5 HD Camera is of good quality, so if you don't already have a camera and you're looking to get into streaming, this is a pretty decent way of doing so. Just remember you can't use it with your PSVR headset.
