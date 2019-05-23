Best answer: If you have an older device like the OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 6T is absolutely still worth considering, especially at its newly discounted price. Performance is still top-notch, and it's one of the only phones with an Android Q beta available.

In exchange, you get one of the cleanest forms of Android — arguably better than even Google's own software experience — along with a sleek, simple design and blazing fast performance.

The 6T is for people who want a flagship Android experience and don't mind compromising a bit to reach a much lower price. You won't get water resistance or wireless charging, nor are the cameras quite up to par with more expensive phones like the S10 and Pixel 3.

OnePlus has long touted its devices as "flagship killers," offering top-tier performance and specs at a much lower price than the competition. While other phones like the Galaxy S10+ and iPhone XS climb past the $1,000 mark, the OnePlus 6T now sits below $600 and boasts a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB of RAM.

Even with the recent release of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the 6T remains a compelling option. The 7 Pro has a more modern design with incredibly slim bezels, triple cameras, and a pop-out front camera, but that all comes at a significantly higher price. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the company's most expensive phone ever, starting at $669 and reaching all the way up to $749, rapidly approaching traditional flagship territory.

While that's still a great deal given the impressive hardware, it's $120 more than the 6T for a handful of upgrades that most people frankly don't need. The OnePlus 6T is still the best way to maximize your money's worth, and it continues to receive regular software updates to keep it fresh — it's even one of the first phones with a public beta build of Android Q, if you're the tinkering type.

Making the value even better, OnePlus has done away with the baseline model of the 6T, which originally shipped with 6GB of RAM. Instead, for just $549, you're getting an upgraded 8GB model, and with another $50 you can double the 128GB of storage to 256GB.

What if I already have an older OnePlus device?

If you're already rocking a OnePlus 6, then don't worry. The overall experience of the OnePlus 6T is mostly the same, save for a few minor tweaks like the smaller notch, larger battery, and in-display fingerprint sensor. Given the company's semiannual release cycle, the OnePlus 6T isn't really meant for OnePlus 6 users, and you may want to consider trading up to the newer OnePlus 7 Pro instead if you're looking for something new.

If, however, you're coming from a OnePlus 5T or older, this is a great time to upgrade. With the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the 6T saw a price drop from $579 down to $549. If you don't mind buying used, you're also likely to find good deals on sites like Swappa from 6T owners looking to upgrade.

The 6T is also a great upgrade if you have an older OnePlus device and have been considering switching to Verizon. It's the company's first phone that works with Big Red — of course, it works with GSM carriers as well, and you can even buy it directly from T-Mobile.