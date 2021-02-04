Best answer: No. The PS5 includes a one-year warranty directly from Sony at no charge. You can also get an extended 90 days warranty beyond the initial year if you register your console.
- Grab some games: PlayStation Store Gift Card ($20 at Amazon)
- Get an extra controller: PS5 DualSense Controller ($70 at Amazon)
Should you buy an extended warranty for PS5?
Unless you are highly accident-prone, you likely don't need to take out an extended warranty on your PS5. It's understandable why you'd want to: due to high demand, it's very difficult to buy a PS5 right now and depending the type of console you get — a regular PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition — you'll be making a $400 to $500 investment.
With that in mind, you are most likely fine without getting any sort of extended warranty. Your PS5 comes with a one-year warranty by default, meaning you'll have a decent window of time to check for any major hardware problems or defects. While there's a full list of PlayStation 5 errors and other issues, most of these just need a simple fix.
Additionally, you can get a 90-day extension on your PS5 warranty at no extra charge. Just register your PS5 within the initial one-year warranty and you'll have 90 more days of full coverage once the first year ends.
Be sure to take care of your PS5, providing adequate ventilation and positioning it safely wherever you've chosen to set it up. 2021 is shaping up to be a busy year for PS5 owners, with games like Horizon Forbidden West and a new God of War to look forward to.
Our pick
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Buy some games
PlayStation Store gift cards are the perfect way to save up for different games. If you're not sure what you want, just grab some gift cards so you'll be prepared when you find the right PS5 game to nab. They come in a wide variety of denominations.
Keep in the game
PS5 DualSense Controller
Stay charged up
With an extra DualSense controller staying charged, you won't need to worry about losing connection at a vital point in a multiplayer game and being stranded. Just alternate which one you use and you'll always be at the top of your game.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get the best sound for your new PS5 with these great wireless headsets
The PlayStation 5 is out now, and for those lucky enough to have gotten the console, a great headset can be a major accessory to add to your gaming experience. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.
Hitman 3, Scott Pilgrim, and more release for PS4 and PS5 in January
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in January. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Here are 9 gift ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life
Need a last minute gift without spending a fortune? Check out some of these ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life. They work great as stocking stuffers, too.