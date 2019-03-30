Best answer: If you've already played Assassin's Creed 3, it may not be worth it to pick up the remastered edition. But for new players, it's definitely something you'll want to grab.

What's included?

Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered includes the base game, all of its solo DLC (Benedict Arnold and Hidden Secrets missions, and The Tyranny of King Washington expansion), and Assassin's Creed Liberation Remastered.

What enhancements does the remastered version have?

The remastered edition sports the following enhancements:

4K resolution with HDR support (PS4 Pro/Xbox One X/PC)

1080 resolution (PS4/Xbox One)

New character models

New graphics engine

Polished environment rendering

Higher resolution textures

Denser crowds

New lighting rendering system

Will there be gameplay changes?

Yes. Ubisoft promises improvements to the game's "ergonomics and gameplay mechanics," bringing player-requested changes to enhance the experience.

These changes were detailed in Assassin's Creed Odyssey's March monthly update notes.

The game UI (user interface) has undergone a big makeover with features such as including color-blind settings to help spot enemies in the Mini Map.

The in-game economy has been revamped to be easily visible and offer added benefits, such as additional weapons for crafting.

New stealth features have been added as well as the ability to hide in bushes, call enemies over with a whistle, and perform double assassinations.

Can't I just buy it for PlayStation 3?

You could buy it for PlayStation 3 if you still have that system, but you're looking at spending around $20 or so on Amazon just for the base game alone, without any DLC. For those that haven't played it already, it's worth it to pick it up for PlayStation 4 with all of its enhancements and DLC.

Bottom line

If this was a bundle similar to The Ezio Collection, it'd be a lot easier to recommend it to everyone, both old and new players alike. As it stands, people who have already played Assassin's Creed 3 may not find much value in picking up this remaster. New fans of the series who may have only played Origins and Odyssey will get the most out of Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, if only for the story and its legacy gameplay controls.