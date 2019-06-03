What you need to know
- Shenmue 3 was supposed to launch in August.
- It has now been delayed until November 19, 2019.
- You can pre-order it on GameStop.
This is usually isn't the type of news that fans want to hear, especially so close to E3, but it's never done without reason. Publisher Deep Silver has announced on the game's Kickstarter page that Shenmue 3 has been delayed.
Shenmue 3 will now release on November 19, 2019, missing its previous August release by a few months. The delay appears to be due to the developer wanting little extra time to refine it more before it's truly finished, which is usually the case when a game is delayed by a few months like this.
Whilst almost ready, the game simply needs a little more refinement before being truly finished. We feel that the extra time we have will help us deliver the true Shenmue experience players around the world deserve!
Considering that Shenmue 2 released all the way back in 2001, we've already been waiting nearly 20 years for this sequel. What's a few more months, right?
Success story
Shenmue 3
Kickstarter works sometimes!
Shenmue 3 managed to raise over $6 million to get the game created, one of the most backs games in history. Can it live up to the hype? We will have to wait and see.
