This is usually isn't the type of news that fans want to hear, especially so close to E3, but it's never done without reason. Publisher Deep Silver has announced on the game's Kickstarter page that Shenmue 3 has been delayed.

Shenmue 3 will now release on November 19, 2019, missing its previous August release by a few months. The delay appears to be due to the developer wanting little extra time to refine it more before it's truly finished, which is usually the case when a game is delayed by a few months like this.