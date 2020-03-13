Sennheiser launched its first true wireless earbuds in late 2018, offering fantastic audio quality and a durable design. Like most true wireless earbuds, however, Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless aren't perfect. The company has now launched (via The Verge) an updated version of the true wireless earbuds, called Momentum True Wireless 2.

Sennheiser's second true wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC), which means you enjoy "incredible high-fidelity sound" even when you are in a noisy environment. The earbuds come with a Transparent Hearing feature as well, which lets you control the amount of outside noise you wish to let in using the Smart Control app.

Apart from adding active noise cancellation, Sennheiser has also improved battery life and fixed the battery drain issue that some users had reported with the first-generation earbuds. The Momentum True Wireless 2 provide up to seven hours of playback, which goes up to 28 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are also 2mm smaller than their predecessors, resulting in better fit and comfort. They also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, Bluetooth 5.1 support, and a pair of microphones with "advanced beamforming technology."

In spite of all the upgrades, Sennheiser has priced the Momentum True Wireless 2 at $300, the same as the original Momentum True Wireless earbuds. The true wireless earbuds will be available for purchase in the U.S. as well as Europe starting in April. While it will initially be available only in black, a white variant will arrive a few weeks later.