What you need to know
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are a follow-up to the company's first true wireless earbuds.
- The new version adds active noise cancellation (ANC) and also comes with improved battery life.
- Despite the upgrades, the new Momentum True Wireless 2 carries the same $300 price tag as the original Momentum True Wireless.
Sennheiser launched its first true wireless earbuds in late 2018, offering fantastic audio quality and a durable design. Like most true wireless earbuds, however, Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless aren't perfect. The company has now launched (via The Verge) an updated version of the true wireless earbuds, called Momentum True Wireless 2.
Sennheiser's second true wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC), which means you enjoy "incredible high-fidelity sound" even when you are in a noisy environment. The earbuds come with a Transparent Hearing feature as well, which lets you control the amount of outside noise you wish to let in using the Smart Control app.
Apart from adding active noise cancellation, Sennheiser has also improved battery life and fixed the battery drain issue that some users had reported with the first-generation earbuds. The Momentum True Wireless 2 provide up to seven hours of playback, which goes up to 28 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are also 2mm smaller than their predecessors, resulting in better fit and comfort. They also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, Bluetooth 5.1 support, and a pair of microphones with "advanced beamforming technology."
In spite of all the upgrades, Sennheiser has priced the Momentum True Wireless 2 at $300, the same as the original Momentum True Wireless earbuds. The true wireless earbuds will be available for purchase in the U.S. as well as Europe starting in April. While it will initially be available only in black, a white variant will arrive a few weeks later.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
If stellar sound quality is your top priority, Sennheiser's Momemtum True Wireless earbuds will definitely impress you. They are also IPX4 rated and let you activate Google Assistant or Siri with a single tap on the right earbud.
