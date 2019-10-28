The Mandalorian is ready to kick some butt and actually say some lines in the latest trailer for the Disney+ show, released Monday.

We could've guessed that the titular Mandalorian (played by Pedro Pascal) was going to be a fighter, but this new trailer shows off some of his moves. Werner Herzog's character hopes that he's talking to one of the best bounty hunters "in the parsec," and if the new footage is any indication, he might be. He also speaks for the first time, which doesn't sound like a huge reveal for a trailer, but it definitely feels like one.

Otherwise, the trailer doesn't reveal any new, concrete plot points, but it fleshes out the world a bit. The show is set to take place after the fall of the Empire but before the rise of the First Order (so in between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens), and there's a lot we don't know about that time period.

For example, since Empire Strikes Back, carbonite has become a more common technique for transporting prisoners, according to the new trailer. Bounty hunting is also a more complicated profession — or a "difficult profession," as Herzog states.

In other Star Wars news, Lucasfilm released some new character posters on Monday. They give us a good look at the Mandalorian himself, along with Greef Carga (Carl Weathers), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), IG-11, and Kuiil.