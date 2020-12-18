What you need to know
- Fast Travel Games provided the first look at footage from Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife today.
- The game is scheduled to release in early 2021.
- It will be the first VR game set in the World of Darkness.
Fast Travel Games, the developers behind Budget Cuts 2, shared five minutes of gameplay for their upcoming horror VR title Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife during Upload VR's Winter Wrap-Up today.
The game is based on the 1994 tabletop roleplaying game Wraith: The Oblivion, and is the first VR game set in the World of Darkness, a version of the modern world where vampires, werewolves, and other supernatural creatures exist in secret. However, the developers have promised you won't need any prior setting knowledge to appreciate the game.
Players will control Ed, a photographer who died while attending a séance at Barclay Mansion, home of a legendary movie producer. Now a wraith, Ed will have to explore the mansion trying to figure out how he died, what happened to his wife, and what the purpose of the séance was. He'll be able to use supernatural powers like sharpened sense, which allow him to detect nearby and highlight important items. He can also manipulate objects from a distance, become insubstantial to walk through walls, and use his camera to recover lost memories.
He'll need to use all those tricks to avoid spectres, spirits who have lost touch with their humanity and are stuck in the afterlife. Each one is unique, and their design will provide a hint at how they died.
Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife will release in early 2021 on all major VR platforms. It's part of a crowded list of new titles set in the World of Darkness including Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 and Wraith: The Oblivion – The Orpheus Device.
