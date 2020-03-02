Players can jump into the latest season of Call of Duty: Mobile as Disavowed is now live. Like other seasons before it, a new Battle Pass has been added which includes St. Patrick's day themed items this time around. A new map and skill have also been added. Activision detailed what players can expect in Disavowed on its website.

Those looking for a little extra than what the normal Battle Pass offers can buy the Premium Pass instead. By completing Elite Tasks and progressing through tiers, Premium Pass owners can earn the Operator Soap from Modern Warfare, a new female Operator, the Urban Tracker, the Knife Rainbow camo, and the RUS-79U Viking. Regular Battle Pass owners can earn the Brambles camo variant for the Combat Knife and ASM10, and much more.

A new map called Cage is now in Call of Duty: Mobile as part of Disavowed as well. Activision describes Cage as "A small map with an emphasis on close quarters combat, Cage heightens the tension in fast-paced battles that encourage frequent engagements." It will support Team Deathmatch, Snipers Only, Gun Game, and Free-for-All.

Lastly, Activision added a new HIVE Operator Skill. This skill gives players brief control of a launcher that deploys proximity mines. Once enemies get close enough, pods explode that release killer nano-drones. The launcher can be used strategically to cut off exits and entryways to trap your opponents.