What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 is now live.
- The season, called Disavowed, adds a new battle pass, map, and skill.
- Call of Duty: Mobile is free on the Google Play Store.
Players can jump into the latest season of Call of Duty: Mobile as Disavowed is now live. Like other seasons before it, a new Battle Pass has been added which includes St. Patrick's day themed items this time around. A new map and skill have also been added. Activision detailed what players can expect in Disavowed on its website.
Those looking for a little extra than what the normal Battle Pass offers can buy the Premium Pass instead. By completing Elite Tasks and progressing through tiers, Premium Pass owners can earn the Operator Soap from Modern Warfare, a new female Operator, the Urban Tracker, the Knife Rainbow camo, and the RUS-79U Viking. Regular Battle Pass owners can earn the Brambles camo variant for the Combat Knife and ASM10, and much more.
A new map called Cage is now in Call of Duty: Mobile as part of Disavowed as well. Activision describes Cage as "A small map with an emphasis on close quarters combat, Cage heightens the tension in fast-paced battles that encourage frequent engagements." It will support Team Deathmatch, Snipers Only, Gun Game, and Free-for-All.
Lastly, Activision added a new HIVE Operator Skill. This skill gives players brief control of a launcher that deploys proximity mines. Once enemies get close enough, pods explode that release killer nano-drones. The launcher can be used strategically to cut off exits and entryways to trap your opponents.
Lock and load
Call of Duty: Mobile
Take the fight anywhere
CoD: Mobile is one of the absolute best games you can play on Android, offering multiple ways to play with no cost of entry. Season 4: Disavowed is now available with a new map and skill that players can master
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Google Play Store is getting a dark theme toggle
You may soon be able to switch between dark and light modes on the Play Store app with a dedicated theme toggle.
Are you going to use a screen protector on your Galaxy S20?
The Galaxy S20 has a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, and keeping it safe is a must. If you're getting the phone, do you plan on picking up a screen protector to go along with it?
I'm going back to Spotify because YouTube Music still kind of sucks
I tried to make YouTube Music my new streaming service, and I did — for about two months. Here's where the service let me down and what ultimately pushed me back to Spotify.
These are the best gamepads for Samsung Galaxy phones
As we wait for Samsung to unveil its latest round of flagships, here are the best gaming controllers that work well with most Samsung Galaxy phones.