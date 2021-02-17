Scuf is best known for making excellent controllers like the Scuf Impact and Scuf Vantage 2 for PS4, but last year the company decided to get into the headset game with the launch of the Scuf H1. Corsair, which has a long history of making gaming headsets, bough Scuf in 2019 and the design of the H1 is based on the Corsair Virtuoso. The wired headset comes in a wide variety of styles meant to perfectly compliment the brand's controllers, but it can be plugged into any 3.5mm jack whether on your PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC. Regardless of what you're playing, the Scuf H1 wired headset is an impressive first entry into the category, providing a solid mix of style, comfort, and excellent audio quality. It's also easy to customize with a few add-ons. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

At a glance Scuf H1 Wired Gaming Headset Bottom line: This headset looks as good as it sounds, providing high quality audio with memory foam earpads that will keep you comfortable during long play sessions. The Good Extremely comfortable earpads

Speaker tags can be easily swapped to customize the look

Detachable microphone

In-line volume control The Bad Microphone quality isn't as good as audio From $130 at Scuf

Scuf H1 Wired Gaming Headset What I like

Category Spec Weight 800g Driver diameter 50mm Cable 3.5mm Microphone pattern Omnidirectional or Unidirectional Battery life N/A (Wired)

I'm used to using a Sennheiser HMD 280 Pro headset for gaming and podcast recording, but I find the Scuf H1 to be much more comfortable despite being significantly cheaper. I've got a pretty small head and the adjustable synthetic leather headband hugs it neatly with foam against the crown of my head keeping it comfortable without any pinching. The same goes for my ears, which are neatly cupped by the memory foam pads. They're breathable and feel light so I don't get the feeling of fatigue that I sometimes get from long sessions wearing my Sennheiser.

The audio quality is top-notch, with the 50mm high-density neodymium speaker drivers providing phenomenal detail whether its the low-latency cues needed to pick up on an enemy powering up for a special move or just enjoying every note of a beautiful soundtrack. An in-line volume control lets you tune down the noise on the fly if you need to and can also be used to mute your mic if you're grabbing a snack or are trying to save your party from listening to your dog bark. The headphones are also extremely stylish. I've got the white model with cheerful cherry blossom speaker tags along with plain white hexagonal patterns I could swap on if I was feeling more subdued. The headset also offers a black base and a huge assortment of designs and patterns in a variety of color schemes that can be easily swapped in and out thanks to the built-in magnets. Scuf H1 Wired Gaming Headset What I don't like

The headset's microphone is detachable, which is convenient for if you're just playing or listening to music by yourself and don't want it getting in the way of your eating and drinking. However, that convenience comes with a bit of a drop in quality. The Scuf H1 is never going to replace a professional headset if you're serious about recording.

While the 3.5mm jack and fairly long detachable cord make the headset easy to use with just about anything, if you really want the full freedom to move when you play, you should get a headset with a wireless option. Wired provides lower latency so you don't miss key audio cues, but most wireless devices have a wired mode so you have more flexibility in your use. Scuf H1 Wired Gaming Headset The competition

If you have more money to spend, you might want to go for the Astro A40 + MixAmp Pro headset. It has all the customizability of the Scuf H1 with a swapable microphone and speaker tags while also lettting you easily trade out the ear cushions and headband cushion as needed. However, the Scuf H1 actually has a larger driver diameter, so you're likely to get a bit better sound quality even for the lower price. If you're on a budget but still want a comfortable 3.5mm headset, you can opt for the Razer Kraken X. It's lightweight and also nicely fits smaller heads. While it's microphone is high quality, it doesn't retract. The volume is also a little harder to adjust on the device. Scuf H1 Wired Gaming Headset Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You like to customize your accessories to suit your style

You want to be comfortable during long gaming sessions

You value high quality audio with low latency You should not buy this if ... You need to record professional level audio

You want a wireless headset

You're not willing to shell out a bit more for a specific look 4.5 out of 5 Scuf's partnership with Corsair has produced a really impressive new entry to the gaming headset scene. The Scuf H1 is extremely comfortable and looks great. If you want to travel with it or use it during meetings when you're not eager to show off your gamer status with RGB lighting or a similarly loud look, the detachable speaker tags offer a great way to swap your style.

The microphone might not be the best in the market, but it's solid and detaches if you don't want it getting in the way when you're just using audio. The sound is also excellent, meeting or beating the quality of much more expensive devices.