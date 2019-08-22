Ahh, school days. The time when students are busy cramming for tests and studying for essays. Students often don't have the time to take care of their everyday needs, whether that be grocery shopping, replacing daily items, or buying something fun for themselves. We've rounded up some awesome supplies that would make any high school or college student happy to receive. See which items remind you of your student.

Class is in session

High school and college students can have pretty stressful lives depending on the amount of classes they're taking and the upcoming events in their lives. You can help them out by providing everyday necessities or fun items that they wouldn't be able to get for themselves. Just keep in mind that many college students don't have a lot of space. You'll want to send them things that will be useful without cluttering up their dorms or apartments.

I highly recommend sending an Amazon Pantry food care package like this Variety Fun Care Package. It provides a mix of cookies and crackers to satisfy both a savory and sweet craving and there are 50 snacks in all. High school students will enjoy the treats and college students will find this a welcome surprise as they usually aren't able to buy a lot of snacks for themselves.

Know any coffee fiends? Give them the caffeine boost they crave with Death Wish Coffee, the world's strongest coffee. These grounds have been enjoyed by thousands of coffee lovers, have a bold flavor, and are USDA certified organic. If you're looking to supply them with a different type of energy, consider this Anker PowerCore 10000 PD. It's a super practical, portable battery charger that they can use to recharge their smartphone, tablet, headphones, or a number of other electronics when rushing from one classroom to another.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.