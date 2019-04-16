The $249 Schlage Encode smart Wi-Fi deadbolt is now one of the first smart locks to be fully compatible with Ring devices like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro or Stick Up Cam. Set it up via the Amazon Key app or the Schlage Home app and you'll be able to operate it from your phone. When set up to work with Ring you can streamline your home's security and control all the devices from one place.

In fact, while using the Live View video feature of your Ring security camera, you will be able to lock and unlock your door directly by accessing the Schlage deadbolt. If a visitor shows up at your door and rings the bell, you'll get a smart notification. You can then pull up the feed on your phone no matter where you are, verify the guest, and unlock the smart lock without leaving the Ring app.

The Encode comes in two styles: Camelot and Century. Both styles come in Satin Nickel. Camelot also has Aged Bronze, and Century has Matte Black. All versions are $249 but some may take longer to ship if you order them today.

Since this lock works with Amazon Key, you can also get it paired with the Cloud Cam Kit for $299.99. Amazon Key is an interesting program we've been writing about for years, and it's always improving. That might be worth looking into if you're curious.

You should know a lot of the Ring devices that pair easily with this deadbolt are on sale right now. And most of them come with a free Echo Dot smart speaker as well. That includes the Ring Alarm 5-piece system, the Ring Floodlight Cam, the Ring Stick Up Cam, and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. It's a good time to be investing in home security!

