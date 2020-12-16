Best Buy has the Tile Performance Pack 2020 on sale for $39.99. This is $20 off its regular price, and a similar package on Amazon is on sale but only down to $50. Best Buy has the best price around, and the deal comes with two very useful Tile item trackers.

Over Black Friday we spotted a couple of Tile deals, and some of them have stuck around. For example, this 4-pack of Tile Stickers is still down to a low price of $40, too. Check out other ways to save on Tile trackers at Best Buy.

Find your stuff Tile Performance Pack 2020 Includes 1 Tile Pro and 1 Tile Slim. The Slim is about the size of a credit card, is completely waterproof, has a 3-year battery, and a 200-foot range. The Pro can be attached to a key ring, has a replaceable battery, and works up to 400 feet away. $39.99 $60.00 $20 off See at Best Buy

The packaged bundle includes one Tile Pro and one Tile Slim. The Tile Pro is the smaller, square-shaped Bluetooth tracker. It can be added to your keychain or kept with your electronics or even your luggage. The Tile Slim is the larger rectangle. It's about the size of a credit card and about twice the thickness. Stick that one in your wallet, notebook, or something like that.

The Pro is water resistant, can be detected up to 400 feet away, and has a one-year battery that's user replaceable. The Slim's battery can't be replaced but it lasts for up to three years. It has a 200-foot range and is completely waterproof.

Download the Tile app and you can use it to easily activate your new trackers. After that, you can use the app to ring the Tile trackers and locate your items. There's also a map that can show you the last place you had your stuff. Funny how things you're looking for are always in the last place you look.

The other benefit of this is finding your phone. After all, is there anything you lose more than your phone? I know it's a big one for me. You can double press the Tile button to make your phone ring, and it will do so even if it's on silent. If you lose your phone more than anything else, you might want to just keep a tracker in a junk drawer so you can ring your phone whenever you need to.

When things get super lost and none of these methods work for you, you can use a community crowdsearch to find them. This is anonymous and uses other people's Tile apps to ping your tiles and send the location to you. The more people who use Tile trackers, the more everyone benefits! So join the crowd and be a part of the solution.