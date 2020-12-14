Just because Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday have all come and gone doesn't mean there aren't chances to save between now and Christmas. Best Buy is celebrating Green Monday with a huge one-day sale taking hundreds off all kinds of electronics. The sale is pulling out all the stops, too. You'll find discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, and even toothbrushes and toilet bidets. All the prices will disappear by tomorrow (it ain't called Green Tuesday!) so act fast if you see something you like. Many of the items may even sell out as some already have.

One chance to save Best Buy Green Monday sale on 4K TVs, laptops, earbuds, and more Save $120 on a TCL Android TV. Take $500 off the Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop. Get the Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds for $150. There are over a dozen or so ways to save in this sale, but the deals will only last through the end of the day. Various Prices See at Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop is down to $1,099.99 with this sale. That's $500 off its regular price. This is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop that can convert to a tablet. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and 32GB Intel Optane Memory for even faster multi-tasking power. It also has a 4K touchscreen display.

Want some other ways to save on 4K? Grab TCL's 4K 55-inch Android TV for $279.99 during this sale. That's $120 off its regular price. This is a really easy TV to use with a smart platform that's regularly updated and great image quality for the price. It even has Google Assistant built in so not only can you find the content you want with just your voice, you can even control the rest of your smart home.

This is a great sale if you're looking to upgrade your smart lighting, too. Grab a Philips Hue multi-color ambiance lightstrip with an extension in a package that's on sale for $74.98. Or just invest in a 3-pack of Bluetooth multi-color smart bulbs for $35 off what they normally sell for.

There are many, many other ways to save in this sale. You'll want to peruse every deal available before it's all gone.