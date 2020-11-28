Eufy's Security Smart Lock Touch is one of the most impressive smart locks currently available. Thanks to Amazon's early Cyber Monday Sale, you can now grab one for just $160. That's a $40 discount over its regular selling price on Amazon and other major retailers. Seeing how popular the Eufy Security Smart Lock is, the supplies will likely not last very long. So if you're looking to upgrade a safer and more convenient smart lock, don't miss out on this great deal.
Eufy's smart lock lets you unlock your door in four different ways and comes with an IP65 rating for all-weather protection. It is also BHMA certified and includes a built-in sensor that can detect whenever your door is closed and lock it automatically.
The Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch comes with a fingerprint sensor that works reliably and keeps your prints safe by storing them locally. Eufy claims the built-in fingerprint sensor can recognize your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds and unlock your door in just 1 second. Aside from a key and your fingerprint, the smart lock also allows you to unlock your door using the Eufy security app with Bluetooth and the electronic keypad.
Another impressive feature of the smart lock is its built-in sensor, which can detect when your door is closed and locks it automatically. With an IP65 weatherproof rating, the Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch can withstand any weather condition that comes its way.
