The black Marshall Action II multi-room Bluetooth speaker is down to $149.99 at Best Buy. That price is $100 off what the speaker normally goes for, and the only other place you can find it going this low is at B&H where it's currently back-ordered. Get this speaker in white as well if that better matches your decor.

The Action II is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker that has a design that makes it look great no matter where you put it. It also has a pretty compact size despite all it can do, so you can fit it on a bookshelf or your nightstand if you want. Heck, since it's Bluetooth you can take it out and about as well.

The speaker has a power output of 60W so you get powerful, rich sound. It uses a two-way system so you get audio that sounds like it's coming from one source instead of several separate sources. Plus, it is built with dual tweeters and a subwoofer for enhanced sound quality. The bass reflex enclosure also helps promote optimal performance by directing the bass with a rear-firing port.

You can connect to the speaker via the 3.5mm jack, and there are a couple of other manual buttons you can use like a volume control. But there is always Bluetooth. Stream all your favorite music from any of your favorite devices. You can also use the Marshall Bluetooth app for some customization options and to ensure your speaker is setup and connected properly.

It comes with a one-year warranty from Marshall.

