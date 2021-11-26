The Lepow 15.6-inch Portable Monitor is currently available for $100 off the regular price for Black Friday. Typically priced at $259.99, the monitor is only $159.99 for a limited time. It works with laptops, PCs, Phones, PS3/4, Xbox One, Wii, and Nintendo Switch. You can connect it via Type-C USB or mini HDMI.

The monitor is an excellent option for yourself or as a great gift this holiday season. It has a slim 0.3-inch profile and weighs just 1.76 pounds.

The Lepow portable monitor offers full HD 1080p display resolution (1920-by-1080) and ships with a smart cover made with a durable PU leather exterior and soft lining to keep it safe. The cover is foldable in different positions to create a stand for reading, typing, or simply watching. In addition, the monitor comes with dual speakers to deliver stereo and clear sound from various media for an immersive experience. And with the 3.5mm audio input, you could connect your earbuds or speakers as needed.

Lepow offers a newer model, but it's much more expensive.

We love the portable monitor Black Friday deals. They make terrific second screen solutions for Chromebooks or as a primary monitor that's easy to move. Whether for work or play, they come in various styles and price points. When buying a portable monitor, consider the price, resolution, and what you will need to connect it to your computer. Also, look at its weight.

