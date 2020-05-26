Fill your free time with some binge-worthy content. Right now you can get the Sling TV Premium Pass for just $20 for the first month. Not only is that $10 off the regular price, but this special deal also includes the channels Showtime, Starz, and Epix for free that first month in addition to the dozens of other channels you get with Sling Blue or Sling Orange. The three premium channels would usually cost an extra $24 as add-ons. The $20 deal applies to either Sling Orange or Sling Blue, and each service has plenty to offer. However, you can also combine the two with this deal and get Blue and Orange for $35 instead of the usual $45.
The price will jump after that first month, so be aware of the time on your subscription. Binge while you can and decide for yourself if you want to keep going.
Lots of freebies
Sling TV $10 off first month with Showtime, Starz, and Epix included free
Sling normally costs $30 a month and the premium channels (Showtime, Starz, Epix) would cost $24 a month. Both are on sale here. Spend the next month watching exclusive shows and movies like Black Sails, Homeland, Hightown, and more.
$20.00
$54.00 $34 off
As mentioned before, the regular Premium Pass includes either Sling Orange or Sling Blue. These are both packages that include more than 30 channels in addition to your three premium channels mentioned above. For the most part you get a lot of the same stuff, but the differences are pronounced enough that you'll want to pay attention to your choice. For example, if you want ESPN and Disney you should go with Sling Orange. If you prefer the NFL Network and SyFy, go with Sling Blue. Sling Blue technically has more options with 47 channels, but Sling Orange's 32 options might be more tailored to you.
Of course, your first month should be focused on the offerings available to you from Showtime, Starz, and Epix. Not only do you get access to all those channels' movies, you also get the unique TV shows. Showtime in particular has some great series like Shameless, Homeland, Billions, Ray Donovan, and more. With Starz you can watch American Gods, Outlander, Power, Luther, and a bunch of others. Epix also has a bunch of options like Godfather of Harlem, Pennyworth, and Berlin Station. In other words, there's a lot here to keep you really busy for the next month.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
