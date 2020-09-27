Beset by injuries, both these teams come into this clash depleted, preparing to go into battle on the field that's ominously been nicknamed the "Injury Bowl". Read on for full details on how to watch the Giants vs the 49ers, no matter where you are in the world.

The 49ers are playing their second game in a week at the MetLife and have raised concerns over the stadium's new surface, after seeing four key players, including NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, all suffer knee injuries during the game.

The 49ers won that game 31-13 but the heavy price paid looks set to have major repercussions for the rest of their season.

The patched-up 49ers will be looking for another road victory on Sunday as they hope to move off the bottom of the NFC West.

The Giants also have treatment table woes of their own, after losing star running back Saquon Barkley to a torn ACL in their 17-13 defeat to the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

Barkley's injury compounds a wretched start for the Giants, having lost their opening game at Pittsburgh 16-26.

Having played out a disappointing 2019 campaign, hopes had been high for a change of fortunes for the Giants after a big change-up in their coaching staff. However, a pair of opening defeats punctuated by a struggling offense that is now missing Barkley means New York's morale will be rock bottom and they come into this home match as underdogs.

Read on as we explain below how to get a New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers live stream for Sunday's game.

New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers: Where and when?

These two teams meet at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday with kick-off set for 1pm ET/10am PT. That makes it a 6pm start for gridiron fans in the UK.

