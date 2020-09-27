Beset by injuries, both these teams come into this clash depleted, preparing to go into battle on the field that's ominously been nicknamed the "Injury Bowl". Read on for full details on how to watch the Giants vs the 49ers, no matter where you are in the world.
The 49ers are playing their second game in a week at the MetLife and have raised concerns over the stadium's new surface, after seeing four key players, including NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, all suffer knee injuries during the game.
The 49ers won that game 31-13 but the heavy price paid looks set to have major repercussions for the rest of their season.
The patched-up 49ers will be looking for another road victory on Sunday as they hope to move off the bottom of the NFC West.
The Giants also have treatment table woes of their own, after losing star running back Saquon Barkley to a torn ACL in their 17-13 defeat to the Chicago Bears last Sunday.
Barkley's injury compounds a wretched start for the Giants, having lost their opening game at Pittsburgh 16-26.
Having played out a disappointing 2019 campaign, hopes had been high for a change of fortunes for the Giants after a big change-up in their coaching staff. However, a pair of opening defeats punctuated by a struggling offense that is now missing Barkley means New York's morale will be rock bottom and they come into this home match as underdogs.
New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers: Where and when?
These two teams meet at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday with kick-off set for 1pm ET/10am PT. That makes it a 6pm start for gridiron fans in the UK.
Watch New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers online in the U.S.
Sunday's match is set to be broadcast on CBS. You can watch CBS online by logging in with details of your cable provider on its website, and there's also the option of subscribing on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month with a seven-day FREE trial currently being offered to new users.
CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch Sunday's match for free!
How to stream New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately, this New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers fixture isn't one of Sky's featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilizing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of every single 2020/21 regular-season game in Canada.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
