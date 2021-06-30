Samsung has been working on the new Galaxy Watch 4, as it's presumed to be called, and leaked renders from Android Headlines give us a look at one of the models.

Aside from the Galaxy Watch 4 Active, which might actually just be the regular Galaxy Watch 4, the company is launching a more conventional Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Both will run the new One UI-based Wear experience co-developed by Google, but the Classic model would be aimed at a more mainstream audience than the fitness-focused Active model.

Android Headlines reports that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in three sizes and three colors. A 42mm size, a 44mm size, and a 46mm size will offer variety to customers who may be enthralled by its sleek design and the presence of a rotating bezel. As for colors, the Watch 4 Classic will come in white, gray, and black.