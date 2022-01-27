What you need to know
- Samsung has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The company posted KRW 76.57 trillion (about $63.6 billion) in revenue and KRW 13.87 trillion (about $11.5 billion) in operating profit during the quarter.
- The record quarterly revenue was driven by strong sales of the company's premium smartphones, TVs, and home appliances.
Samsung Electronics on January 27 reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. The company posted KRW 76.57 trillion (about $63.6 billion) in consolidated revenue, setting a new quarterly record. Its quarterly profit record also reached a four-year high.
As for the full year, Samsung reported KRW 279.6 trillion (about $232.4 billion) in revenue and KRW 51.63 trillion (about $42.9 billion) in operating profit. Samsung attributes the strong growth in revenue and operating profit to "expanded sales" of its best Android phones, smart TVs, and home appliances. Operating profit was also driven by the strong performance of Samsung's semiconductor businesses.
Samsung's mobile and networks businesses generated KRW 28.95 trillion (about $24 billion) in consolidated revenue and KRW 2.66 trillion (about $2.21 billion) in operating profit during the fourth quarter. The business unit's revenue increased compared to the previous quarter due to strong year-end seasonality, as well as an increase in sales of premium phones — including foldable and Galaxy S series models.
Samsung expects demand for smartphones and tablets to decline in the first quarter due to weak seasonality and continued uncertainties over component supply. Despite these challenges, Samsung is confident that the Galaxy S21 FE and new Galaxy S22 series phones will allow it to secure "solid profitability."
Samsung is also confident that its display panel business will continue to perform well, as demand for OLED screens is expected to increase further with 5G and foldable phones growing in popularity. The company aims to secure its technology leadership in the premium TV segment with Quantum Dot displays while drawing the curtains on its LCD production line.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Meta doubles down on Oculus Quest name change and everyone hates it
The response to Meta's Oculus Quest rebranding is less than ideal for the company as it tried to move away from the Facebook name.
Discord is back to normal after a major outage left users unable to connect
Discord servers should be back to normal after a brief outage last lasted a couple of hours on Wednesday afternoon.
Android apps hit Windows 11 Release Preview Channel, make public debut soon
Microsoft announced two updates to Android apps on Windows 11, signaling an imminent release for Windows 11 users not on the Insider builds.
Among the best Android phones, the Galaxy S20 FE needs the best case
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE may be a bit old, but it's still an incredible option for anyone looking for a value-for-money Android flagship smartphone. However, it's still a delicate device that needs protection from daily wear and tear. So if you're picking up the Galaxy S20 FE this holiday season, make sure you pair it with one of these cases so that this thing keeps looking fabulous.