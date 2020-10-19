Last week, Samsung began pushing the One UI 2.5 update to the Galaxy Note 9. The company has now started rolling out the update to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones. As per SamMobile, the stable One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy S9 duo arrives as version G96xFXXUCFTJ2.

The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy S9 and S9+ users only in Germany, but is likely to become available in other markets by the end of this month. Once the update becomes available for your phone, you will receive a notification asking you to download and install it. You can also open the Settings app on your phone and head over to Software update > Download and install to check for the update manually.

Samsung's One UI 2.5 update includes quite a few new features, including a new Wireless DeX mode. You can now run DeX on your Smart TV wirelessly and use your phone as a touchpad. The update also adds the ability to adjust the recording duration in Single Take mode and choose the video resolution in Pro video mode. The Samsung Keyboard has been updated with a new YouTube search feature, while the Messages app now lets you send SOS messages to one of your contacts every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

Just like the Galaxy Note 9, One UI 2.5 is the last major update for the Galaxy S9 series. However, the 2018 flagships are expected to continue receiving security updates until early 2022.