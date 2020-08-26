Galaxy Z Fold 2Source: Samsung

  • A new leak claims Samsung is working on three new foldable smartphones.
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 2 successor, which will debut next year, is tipped to include S Pen support.
  • One of the phones is expected to have a display that will be able to fold both inwards and outwards.

Samsung may release no less than three new foldable Galaxy smartphones next year. According to tipster @hwangmh01 on Twitter, the company is currently working on three foldable phones: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold Lite, and Galaxy Z Fold S.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be a direct successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 unveiled earlier this month. Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to use a layer of Ultra Thin Glass over the main display. The tipster claims the foldable will have S Pen support as well, which could possibly lead to a higher price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite, which was first rumored in May, is expected to use a colorless polyimide (CPI) film, similar to the original Galaxy Fold. Previous rumors have claimed the Galaxy Z Fold Lite will look fairly similar to the Galaxy Fold and could retail for around $900. Its tech specs, however, still remain a mystery. While it was initially rumored to debut in the third quarter of 2020, it is now expected to debut sometime early next year.

The Galaxy Z Fold S is said to feature a unique design with a main display that can be folded both inwards and outwards. Sadly, the tipster hasn't revealed anything else, so we may have to wait a long time to find out more about the device.

