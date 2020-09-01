Samsung today announced the street dates for the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. Both were introduced with the Galaxy Note 20 at Unpacked last month, and they'll be going on sale from September 18th, through you'll be able to pre-order from September 2nd.

The cheaper Tab S7 will set you back $649.99 for the W-iFi variant, while the Tab S7+ will add $200 to bring it to $849.99 Samsung is offering a pre-order bonus of 50% off the keyboard for customers who make the plunge early. Should you opt for the sim enabled, 5G-capable models, you'll be able to get those from AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, and Samsung.com on September 18.

The Tab S7 series are powerful tablets, sporting Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865, beautiful 120Hz OLED displays, with both S Pen and Dex support to power your productivity. While we haven't run a full review on these, at first glance Android Central's Joe Maring was impressed by the hardware, although he didn't find the software so compelling despite Samsung's best efforts: