What you need to know
- Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ last at Unpacked last month.
- Today, the company shared a release date.
- They'll go on sale from September 15 starting at a $650 price point.
Samsung today announced the street dates for the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. Both were introduced with the Galaxy Note 20 at Unpacked last month, and they'll be going on sale from September 18th, through you'll be able to pre-order from September 2nd.
The cheaper Tab S7 will set you back $649.99 for the W-iFi variant, while the Tab S7+ will add $200 to bring it to $849.99 Samsung is offering a pre-order bonus of 50% off the keyboard for customers who make the plunge early. Should you opt for the sim enabled, 5G-capable models, you'll be able to get those from AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, and Samsung.com on September 18.
The Tab S7 series are powerful tablets, sporting Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865, beautiful 120Hz OLED displays, with both S Pen and Dex support to power your productivity. While we haven't run a full review on these, at first glance Android Central's Joe Maring was impressed by the hardware, although he didn't find the software so compelling despite Samsung's best efforts:
When it comes to the hardware of the tablet, it's nothing short of amazing. From the display, processor, S Pen, and more, Samsung put a lot of work into ensuring the Tab S7+ is worth its high asking price. Sadly, a lot of that hard work is hard to appreciate when the operating system at its core just doesn't work all that well. I'm hoping I can get a better appreciation for the Galaxy Tab S7+ after I get to use it for a bit longer, but until then, I'll leave you with that.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
The hardware of this device is — like everything Samsung makes in this price range — rather brilliant. It's the software where we suspect people may falter. Samsung does give it a good go, and the Snapdragon 865, 120Hz display, and other impressive hardware specs may be enough to overcome that.
