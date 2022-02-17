Earlier this month, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S22 series at its first Unpacked event of 2022. The company has now formally announced the launch of the flagship trio in India. As confirmed by Samsung recently, the Indian variants of the S22 series phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and not the in-house developed Exynos 2200.

The standard Galaxy S22 will be available in two configurations in the Indian market: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. While the 128GB version is priced at ₹72,999 (about $972), the 256GB version will retail for ₹76,999 (about $1,025).

The Galaxy S22+ will also be offered in the exact same memory configurations as the standard Galaxy S22. The phone's 128GB version has been priced at ₹84,999 (about $1,132) for the 128GB version and ₹88,999 (about $1,185) for the 256GB version. Both devices come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green color options.

Like the Galaxy S22 and S22+, Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra will also be available in two storage versions in India. Unlike the U.S., however, both the 256GB and 512GB versions of the phone come with 12GB of RAM.

While the 256GB version will be available for ₹1,09,999 (about $1,465), the 512GB version will retail at ₹1,18,999 (about $1,585). Color options include Phantom White, Phantom Black, and Burgundy. The 512GB version of Samsung's best Android phone, however, only comes in Burgundy and Phantom Black.

Weirdly, Samsung India is yet to announce availability of the new Galaxy S22 series phones in India. There's also no word on the pricing of the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. However, we expect both the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series devices to go up for pre-orders in the country later this month.