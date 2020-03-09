Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is its most expensive Galaxy S flagship yet, starting at $1,400 in the U.S. While it isn't perfect, the phone offers class-leading hardware and doesn't have any major shortcomings. A durability test video from JerryRigEverything has now revealed (via SamMobile ) that the phone is extremely impressive when it comes to durability as well.

The durability test video reveals that the phone's 6.9-inch screen is highly resistant to scratches, unlike the foldable Galaxy Z Flip's screen. Scratches start showing on the Galaxy S20 Ultra's screen from level 6 on the Mohs scale. The camera lenses on the back of the phone don't get easily scratched either. Similar to other recent Samsung flagship phones, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is very resistant to bending as well.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra durability test conducted by PhoneBuff reaffirms the phone's solid build quality. As can be seen in the video below, the Galaxy S20 Ultra managed to survive multiple drop tests, with the front and rear glass sustaining significantly less damage compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, it was the iPhone that fared better when it came to side impacts, thanks to its stronger stainless steel frame.