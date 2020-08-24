The folks at iFixit have completed their dissection of Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra flagships and awarded them a disappointing 3 out of 10 for repairability. In addition to showing us how difficult it is to replace the components inside, the side-by-side teardown also highlights all the key differences between the two phones.

While both phones support 15W wireless charging, the iFixit teardown reveals the bigger Note 20 Ultra has a double-coil configuration, similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. There are a few other striking differences as well. Thanks to its more impressive 108MP main camera and periscope lens, the camera modules on the Note 20 Ultra take up a lot more space than the modules on the Note 20. Despite these differences, however, iFixit found the two phones to be equally challenging to repair.