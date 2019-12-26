What you need to know
- Counterpoint Research has revealed in its latest report that the Samsung Galaxy A10 was the best-selling Android phone globally in Q3 2019.
- Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A50 was the second most popular Android phone during the same period.
- The top-selling smartphone globally, however, was Apple's iPhone XR.
Counterpoint Research's latest Market Pulse report has revealed that the best-selling Android smartphone during the third quarter of the year was the Samsung Galaxy A10. The entry-level A series smartphone managed to capture 2.6% of the global market share during the July-September period.
Samsung actually had two more Galaxy A series phones in the top 10 list: Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A20. The mid-range Galaxy A50 was actually the second most popular Android smartphone during Q3 2019, with 1.9% market share. Surprisingly, however, no flagship Galaxy smartphone made it to the top 10 list.
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO, like Samsung, had three A series devices in the top 10 list – OPPO A9, OPPO A5, and OPPO A5s. While Xiaomi's Redmi 7A was the ninth most popular smartphone during the quarter, Huawei's flagship P30 Pro grabbed the tenth spot. Since Huawei's latest phones do not come with Google Mobile Services, it looks unlikely that any phone from the company will figure in the top ten list during the fourth quarter.
However, the top-selling smartphone globally wasn't an Android smartphone. Unsurprisingly, Apple's iPhone XR held on to its title of the best-selling phone globally even in Q3 2019, with a market share of 3%. In fact, Counterpoint Research claims the iPhone XR contributed to over one-quarter of the Cupertino-based company's total sales during the quarter.
Samsung Galaxy A10
The Galaxy A10e is an affordable Android smartphone with a 5.83-inch edge-to-edge HD+ display, an 8MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, and a non-removable 3000mAh battery. Like most other affordable phones, the Galaxy A10e comes with expandable memory support as well.
