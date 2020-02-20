What you need to know
- Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip was launched in India today.
- The phone has been priced at ₹1,09,999 ($1,535) in the country.
- Pre-orders for the foldable smartphone will begin via Samsung's online store and select offline stores starting tomorrow.
Following its debut in the United States last week, Samsung today formally launched the Galaxy Z Flip in India. The foldable smartphone has been priced at ₹1,09,999 ($1,535) in the country, which is higher than what it costs in the U.S.
Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip will go live tomorrow via the Samsung e-store and select offline stores across India. While Samsung hasn't confirmed a specific release date yet, it has said that customers who pre-order the foldable phone will begin receiving it from February 26. It will be available in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Gold colors.
Samsung's second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex FHD+ display with an extra-tall 21.9:9 aspect ratio and ultra-thin glass. The 1.1-inch OLED cover display helps you check your notifications when the phone is folded.
The Indian variant of the Galaxy Z Flip is powered by the same Snapdragon 855+ processor as the one sold in the U.S. In the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera system at the rear with a 12-megapixel wide-angle and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The phone's 10MP selfie camera is housed within the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen.
Keeping the lights on is a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging and wireless charging support. It runs on Samsung's latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 skin and includes multi-active window support for great multitasking experience.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Thanks to its clamshell form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip is a surprisingly compact phone that can still deliver a fantastic "big-screen" experience. It is claimed to be quite durable as well, with a new hideaway hinge and an ultra-thin glass display.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
