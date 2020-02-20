Following its debut in the United States last week, Samsung today formally launched the Galaxy Z Flip in India. The foldable smartphone has been priced at ₹1,09,999 ($1,535) in the country, which is higher than what it costs in the U.S.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip will go live tomorrow via the Samsung e-store and select offline stores across India. While Samsung hasn't confirmed a specific release date yet, it has said that customers who pre-order the foldable phone will begin receiving it from February 26. It will be available in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Gold colors.

Samsung's second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex FHD+ display with an extra-tall 21.9:9 aspect ratio and ultra-thin glass. The 1.1-inch OLED cover display helps you check your notifications when the phone is folded.

The Indian variant of the Galaxy Z Flip is powered by the same Snapdragon 855+ processor as the one sold in the U.S. In the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera system at the rear with a 12-megapixel wide-angle and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The phone's 10MP selfie camera is housed within the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen.

Keeping the lights on is a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging and wireless charging support. It runs on Samsung's latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 skin and includes multi-active window support for great multitasking experience.