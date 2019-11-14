Samsung launched the first Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ smartphones last month. Initially, the beta program was only available in South Korea and Germany. After expanding it to India last week, the One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy Note 10 series is now open (via XDA Developers) in the United States as well.

In order to sign up for the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta program, you will need to open the Samsung Members app. Once you have registered, you will be able to download the first Android 10 beta build for your unlocked Galaxy Note or Note 10+ by heading over to Settings > Software Update. Carrier-locked variants of the two phones sold in the U.S. are not eligible for the beta program.

As confirmed by Samsung recently, the second Android 10 beta for the Galaxy Note 10 series is expected to be released sometime next week. Along with the second beta build, Samsung is also expected to expand the availability of the Android 10 beta program to Spain, Poland, France, and the United Kingdom very soon.

While Samsung hasn't confirmed a specific timeframe yet, Google recently claimed that Samsung will be releasing the stable Android 10 update for its flagship phones before the end of the year.