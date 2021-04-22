Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce a new LTE variant of its popular Galaxy S20 FE , powered by the same Snapdragon 865 chipset as the 5G variant. As spotted by German tech publication WinFuture , the upcoming Galaxy S20 FE variant has been listed on Samsung's Swedish website with the model number SM-G780G.

The Snapdragon 865-powered LTE variant is currently listed only with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but the Samsung website confirms it will be offered with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as well. Unfortunately, it isn't clear if Samsung plans to introduce the new LTE variant in all markets or if it will be limited to a handful of European markets.

Until now, only the 5G variants of the phone featured the Snapdragon 865 chipset. All LTE variants of the Galaxy S20 FE used the Exynos 990 chipset instead. Although both chips are built on the same 7nm process, the Snapdragon 865 is superior when it comes to performance and efficiency.

Just as expected, the new SM-G780G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE isn't any different from the Exynos 990-powered variants in other departments. You get the same 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, IP68 water resistance, and a 4,500mAh battery supporting 25W charging speeds.

While there is no doubt that the Galaxy S20 FE still remains one of the best Android phones in the value flagship segment, Samsung is currently working on a successor to the phone. Rumors suggest the "Fan Edition" version of the Galaxy S21 will debut at an Unpacked event in August.