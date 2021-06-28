What you need to know Samsung took to MWC to show off the new unified Wear OS platform.

One UI Watch will closely match One UI found on Galaxy smartphones for a consistent experience.

Samsung says its upcoming Galaxy Watch will be the first to feature the new unified platform later this year.

During its MWC 2021 showcase, Samsung provided a sneak peek into the upcoming unified Wear OS platform that it's developing alongside Google. Samsung is dubbing its new smartwatch experience One UI Watch. The name and platform follow the One UI experience found on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21. This is because Wear OS will allow OEMs to customize aspects of the UI to provide a seamless experience between the watch and the best Android phones. Samsung highlights how aspects of One UI Watch will closely reflect the layout of Galaxy smartphones, such as the settings app. The experience will also work seamlessly between devices. For example, if the clock is set to display different time zones on your smartphone, that will reflect on your smartwatch. Blocked contacts from your smartwatch will also automatically translate onto your smartphone. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Users will also be able to automatically download watch-compatible apps from their smartphones, something that was discussed during Google I/O. Google previously revealed that the Play Store would give users an easier way to download apps to their smartwatches straight from the app page.