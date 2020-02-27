What you need to know Results from Canalys show that four of the best selling Android phones in 2019 were from Samsung.

The number one selling Android smartphone of 2019 was the Samsung Galaxy A10.

The top three smartphone manufacturers in 2019 were Samsung, Huawei, and Apple.

According to research firm Canalys, Samsung sold four of the top 10 smartphones in 2019. However, you might be surprised by which phones made the list. For example, the Note series was not present in the top 10 list at all, and the Galaxy S10+ just barely made the cut coming in at tenth place. Instead, Samsung saw the most movement with its mid-range smartphones, with the Galaxy A10 being the number one Android phone of 2019. Overall, it still came in third place globally, with Apple's iPhone XR and iPhone 11 taking the top two spots.