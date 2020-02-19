What you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy A71 has been launched in India at ₹29,999 ($420).
- The mid-range phone will go on sale in the country starting February 24.
- Announced in December last year, the Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display, Snapdragon 730 chipset, and a quad-camera setup at the back.
Samsung today quietly launched the mid-range Galaxy A71 in India, roughly two months after its global debut. The Galaxy A51, which was announced alongside the Galaxy A71, was launched in the country last month.
Samsung has priced the Galaxy A71 at ₹29,999 ($420) in India. It will be available for purchase in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Silver color options starting February 24 via both offline and online retail channels.
The Galaxy A71 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with FHD+ resolution and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The mid-range phone has a quad-camera setup at the back, featuring a 64MP primary sensor. It also includes a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor for portrait photography.
Some of its other key features include a 32MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It runs Samsung's Android 10-based One UI 2.0, with additional 'Make in India' features such as multilingual typing support.
Samsung Galaxy A51
The Galaxy A51 is an attractive mid-range Android smartphone that is packed with features. It offers a large 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a centered hole-punch cutout, quad rear cameras with a 48MP main sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
