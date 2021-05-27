What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and A7 Lite are now official.
- The tablets bring the best of Samsung's big-screen experience to a cheaper price point.
- They'll be going on sale from June.
Samsung today finally launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, a cheaper variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 that was well praised last year as one of the best Android tablets.
The Tab S7 FE will come in four colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink. Samsung will slap on a pair of AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility, and there'll be a 12.4-inch 2,560 x 1,600 TFT display that's S Pen compatible around the front.
As expected, it'll be a 5G compatible device powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor. There's up to 6GB of RAM backing this, alongside 128GB of expandable storage to store your apps and games. With a 10,090mAh battery and support for 45W fast charging (charger sold separately), Samsung says you can get 12 hours of playback time out of this thing. Rounding out the specs, we have an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for tablety things like capturing receipts and hopping on Zoom calls.
Samsung hasn't revealed the official U.S. pricing for this, but it'll set you back £589 ($835) for the base 64GB model and £629 ($892) for the 128GB model in the UK.
Writing about the launch, Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Experience Planning Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said:
Demand for tablets continues to grow. Whether it's for studying remotely, connecting with friends, or enjoying personal entertainment, consumers are looking for devices that keep up with their creative and busy lifestyles. We're excited to provide consumers the technology they need to get the most out of every day. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are equipped with stunning features that are designed to meet the daily needs of consumers.
The Tab A7 Lite is a cheaper, friendlier machine that'll undoubtedly be one of the best cheap Android tablets this year. It has an 8.7-inch display flanked by slim bezels, a metal body, and a much lower price of $159. You still get a lot of what the Tab S7 FE has, like the dual Atmos-enabled speakers, a long-lasting battery with up to 15W fast charging (charger sold separately), and so on.
The specs are noticeably weaker with the RAM and storage capped at 4GB and 64GB, respectively. In addition, this is only LTE compatible, so you're missing out on the more modern 5G standard. As for the colors, you have a choice of Gray or Silver. It is cheaper, though, so all these compromises are to be expected.
As predicted in previous rumors, both devices will be made available in June.
