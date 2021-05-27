Samsung today finally launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, a cheaper variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 that was well praised last year as one of the best Android tablets.

The Tab S7 FE will come in four colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink. Samsung will slap on a pair of AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility, and there'll be a 12.4-inch 2,560 x 1,600 TFT display that's S Pen compatible around the front.

As expected, it'll be a 5G compatible device powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor. There's up to 6GB of RAM backing this, alongside 128GB of expandable storage to store your apps and games. With a 10,090mAh battery and support for 45W fast charging (charger sold separately), Samsung says you can get 12 hours of playback time out of this thing. Rounding out the specs, we have an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for tablety things like capturing receipts and hopping on Zoom calls.

Samsung hasn't revealed the official U.S. pricing for this, but it'll set you back £589 ($835) for the base 64GB model and £629 ($892) for the 128GB model in the UK.

