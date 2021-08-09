What you need to know
- Samsung appears to have accidentally leaked the Galaxy S21 FE on its Instagram page.
- The phone is expected to be launched sometime in October this year.
- Rumors suggest the S21 FE will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, and 45W fast charging.
Samsung may have jumped the gun and given us our first "official" look at the Galaxy S21 FE. The company posted a now-deleted back-to-school ad on its Instagram page, which appeared to show the successor to last year's Galaxy S20 FE in Purple.
Although we cannot be completely sure, it does look like the phone seen in the image is indeed the Galaxy S21 FE. Unlike the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus, the phone's camera housing has the same finish as the rest of the body.
While it was initially rumored that the Galaxy S21 FE would be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August, the value flagship is now expected to be unveiled sometime in October. As per some reports, the S21 FE isn't going to be anywhere near as widely available as its predecessor. It could launch in just two markets due to the global chip shortage.
Rumors suggest the Galaxy S21 FE will arrive with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Some of the other rumored specs of the phone include a 32MP selfie camera, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with faster charging speeds than the best Samsung phones of 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fossil teases 'way faster' Gen 6 smartwatch ahead of Galaxy Watch 4 launch
Fossil Gen 6 is on the way according to a new teaser that's arriving in some fans' inboxes.
Here's the rundown on current Disney+ prices and deals
Looking to sign up for Disney Plus but want to make sure you get the best deal on it? Look no further!
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536 review: Big screen, tiny flaws
ASUS’s Chromebooks have been some of the most durable and dependable on the market, and with the ASUS Chromebook Flip C5336, it’s taking its lessons with last year’s C436 to make a premium Chromebook at a reasonable price.
These Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors will keep your display lookin' good
The Galaxy S21 family of devices has finally launched, which means it's time to find some of the best accessories. After picking up a case, you're probably going to want to go ahead and snag a screen protector to provide some added protection over what Samsung has pre-installed on the device.