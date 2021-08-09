Samsung may have jumped the gun and given us our first "official" look at the Galaxy S21 FE. The company posted a now-deleted back-to-school ad on its Instagram page , which appeared to show the successor to last year's Galaxy S20 FE in Purple.

Although we cannot be completely sure, it does look like the phone seen in the image is indeed the Galaxy S21 FE. Unlike the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus, the phone's camera housing has the same finish as the rest of the body.

While it was initially rumored that the Galaxy S21 FE would be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August, the value flagship is now expected to be unveiled sometime in October. As per some reports, the S21 FE isn't going to be anywhere near as widely available as its predecessor. It could launch in just two markets due to the global chip shortage.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy S21 FE will arrive with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Some of the other rumored specs of the phone include a 32MP selfie camera, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with faster charging speeds than the best Samsung phones of 2021.