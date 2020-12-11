Last month, a report had claimed that Samsung was working on a new Galaxy M series phone called the Galaxy M62 with "high-end" specs. If a new report from 91Mobiles is to be believed, the Galaxy M62 is not a phone but a "compact" tablet.

Samsung's Galaxy M series, which was introduced last year, currently includes just smartphones. However, that could change early next year. As per 91Mobiles, the Galaxy M62 is likely to be positioned below Samsung's Galaxy Tab A series line, which means it might be a lot more affordable than the best Samsung tablets. While the specs of the device haven't been revealed yet, the report suggests it will be a "compact tablet."

In addition to expanding its Galaxy M series lineup, Samsung is also tipped to resurrect the Galaxy E series next year. The first new Galaxy series phone from Samsung is expected to be the Galaxy E62, which was rumored to launch as the Galaxy F62. Mass production of the phone has apparently started already, so it could be formally unveiled very soon.