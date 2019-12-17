Samsung Pay is one of the most versatile mobile payment systems currently available. It stands out thanks to its laundry list of features, most notably, MST payments that allow you to pay at nearly any credit card terminal.

However, Samsung Pay is only useful if it is supported in your country. At this time, it is only available in a little over two dozen markets after adding only one new country in 2019. The one lucky country this year was Indonesia, but there may be some hope on the horizon for those of you without access to Samsung Pay.

According to a statement given to SamMobile, Samsung Pay could be expanding to more markets next year and adding new features.