- Samsung Pay could expand to more markets in 2020 according to a statement given to SamMobile.
- Indonesia was the only country to receive support for Samsung Pay in 2019.
- Samsung focused on improving the consumer experience in 2019 by adding new features, such as the ability to create a virtual debit card or send money internationally.
Samsung Pay is one of the most versatile mobile payment systems currently available. It stands out thanks to its laundry list of features, most notably, MST payments that allow you to pay at nearly any credit card terminal.
However, Samsung Pay is only useful if it is supported in your country. At this time, it is only available in a little over two dozen markets after adding only one new country in 2019. The one lucky country this year was Indonesia, but there may be some hope on the horizon for those of you without access to Samsung Pay.
According to a statement given to SamMobile, Samsung Pay could be expanding to more markets next year and adding new features.
We look forward to sharing more details on the improved experience and additional market availability in the coming year.
While that's not exactly a confirmation that Samsung Pay will make its way to more countries next year, it does leave the door open to speculate that we could see it expand in 2020. Hopefully, to more than one country this time.
Besides that tidbit, Samsung also mentioned in the statement how it focused on improving the experience in 2019, saying, "This year we focused on improving the consumer experience with new, Advanced features by collaborating with local partners."
And improve it did. Back in October, we saw Samsung Pay add the ability to create a virtual debit card in the app or send money internationally to 47 different countries. It even allows you to send money to users who are not Samsung Pay members with payout options including bank deposits or cash pickup.
